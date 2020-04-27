Coronavirus News: 28 NYC teachers have died of COVID-19: DOE

Officials said eight employees have died since last week.
In addition three central office employees, the 65 school-based employees include:
-28 are teachers
-25 are paraprofessionals
-2 are administrators
-2 are facilities staff
-2 are school aides
-2 are guidance counselors
-2 are food service staffers
-1 is a parent coordinator
-1 is a School Computer Technology Specialist
"This list does not include some of the incredible members of our school communities who are not DOE employees, like school safety agents. We are supporting schools that have experiences these losses, and share our deepest condolences with their communities and loved ones who have experienced these heartbreaking losses," officials said.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address