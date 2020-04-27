coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 28 NYC teachers have died of COVID-19: DOE

By Eyewitness News

A generic photo of a school classroom (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYC Department of Education announced Monday that 68 school employees have died of COVID-19, including 28 teachers.

Officials said eight employees have died since last week.

In addition three central office employees, the 65 school-based employees include:

-28 are teachers
-25 are paraprofessionals
-2 are administrators
-2 are facilities staff
-2 are school aides
-2 are guidance counselors
-2 are food service staffers
-1 is a parent coordinator
-1 is a School Computer Technology Specialist

"This list does not include some of the incredible members of our school communities who are not DOE employees, like school safety agents. We are supporting schools that have experiences these losses, and share our deepest condolences with their communities and loved ones who have experienced these heartbreaking losses," officials said.

educationnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathshospitalnyc department of educationteachersnyc news
