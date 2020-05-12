Coronavirus News: 30 teachers among 74 DOE employees to die of COVID-19

On Monday, official announced the two new deaths.
All but four of the 74 DOE employees who died were based in schools across the city.
The other 70 school-based employees include:
-28 are paraprofessionals
-30 are teachers
-2 are food service staffers
-2 are administrators
-2 are facilities staff
-2 are school aides
-2 are guidance counselors
-1 is a parent coordinator
-1 is a School Computer Technology Specialist
Of the school-based staff, their schools are based in the following boroughs:
-Brooklyn: 24
-Bronx: 19
-Queens: 14
-Manhattan: 9
-Staten Island: 4
The DOE says they have also lost important members of the school community including school safety agents and nurses.
Officials say they are deploying crisis counselors remotely and will continue that support for as long as is needed.
