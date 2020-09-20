Back to school: NYC students finally set to return to in-person learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6429314" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio outlines New York City's updated back-to-school plan.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In-person learning returns for New York City's 3-K, Pre-K, and District 75 students Monday, after Mayor Bill de Blasio pushed back the start date because of concerns from students, parents, and staff about COVID-19.On Thursday, de Blasio announced that in-person learning would be phased-in by grade levels and happen over the next two weeks.On Monday, 3-K, Pre-K, and early education sites will open including District 75 for special education.Children who are enrolled in fully remote programs will still begin full-day instruction.Children in blended learning will be learning remotely until their in-person start dateThe City says students should report to school according to their specific blended learning schedules and parents can check with their child's school to see when they should report.Here's the rest of the schedule:All Elementary Schools (K-5 and K-8) including students in Grades 6-8 in K-8 schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29Middle Schools (Grades 6-8): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1High Schools (Grades 9-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1Secondary Schools (Grades 6-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1Transfer Schools, Adult Education, Evening Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1K-2 and K-3 Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29K-12 Schools:Grades K-8: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29Grades 9-12: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1