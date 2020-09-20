Back to school: NYC students finally set to return to in-person learning

On Thursday, de Blasio announced that in-person learning would be phased-in by grade levels and happen over the next two weeks.
On Monday, 3-K, Pre-K, and early education sites will open including District 75 for special education.
Children who are enrolled in fully remote programs will still begin full-day instruction.
Children in blended learning will be learning remotely until their in-person start date
The City says students should report to school according to their specific blended learning schedules and parents can check with their child's school to see when they should report.
Here's the rest of the schedule:
All Elementary Schools (K-5 and K-8) including students in Grades 6-8 in K-8 schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29
Middle Schools (Grades 6-8): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1
High Schools (Grades 9-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1
Secondary Schools (Grades 6-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1
Transfer Schools, Adult Education, Evening Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1
K-2 and K-3 Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29
K-12 Schools:
Grades K-8: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29
Grades 9-12: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1
