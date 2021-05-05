Columbus Day should not have been 'arbitrarily' changed, Mayor de Blasio says

He said the change onto the New York City Schools 2021-2022 calendar was made without Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter's or his own input.
"Look, I think this process wasn't handled right. I certainly didn't hear about the change, nor did the chancellor," de Blasio said.
After a discussion with Chancellor Ross Porter, they agreed on a day to honor both Italian Heritage and Indigenous People.
"I'm an Italian American, I could not be more proud. I focus on my heritage all the time. I honor my grandparents who came here from Southern Italy. I've been to their hometowns. I could not feel my heritage more strongly. We have to honor that day as a day to recognize the contributions of all Italian Americans. Of course, the day should not have been changed arbitrarily. I think saying it's a day to celebrate Italian American heritage is absolutely right and appropriate and that's the way to talk about it," de Blasio said.
The new name for the holiday on the school calendar is Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People's Day.
"I think also saying, as has been done in many parts of the country, it's a day to think about and honor Indigenous People as well, I agree with that too. So the process wasn't right, but the end result is going to be a day to honor Italian Americans and Indigenous Peoples, I think that's a good way forward," the mayor said.
