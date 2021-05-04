No more snow days in 2021-2022 New York City Schools calendar

The most notable change is that there will be no more snow days. "The DOE will shift all students to remote instruction in lieu of canceling schools due to severe weather conditions," the Department of Education said.
Another big change, Election Day will be a remote learning day for students as well.
The 2021-22 school year will begin on September 13 and, per State law, includes 180 days in session, inclusive of four staff development days during which students will not be in attendance.
"Over the years, the DOE introduced additional holiday observances as part of the school calendar, and has contractual obligations which limit the number of possible school days. The pandemic has also created the ability to switch seamlessly to remote learning, and DOE central and schools have distributed hundreds of thousands of devices to ensure that learning can continue remotely during school closures. To ensure we are meeting the required 180 days in session we are adopting two practices from this past school year."
There are also two changes in the observed holidays this year. First, the non-attendance day on October 11, 2021, will be in observance of Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Secondly, the non-attendance day on June 20, 2022, will be in observance of Juneteenth.
"We know nothing replaces in-person instruction, and we currently have more students learning in our schools than any other city or system. Our goal for the fall is to have all of our children safely return to full-time in-person learning on September 13th, and we look forward to sharing more information over the spring and summer," the DOE said.
----------
