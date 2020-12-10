District 75 special education schools reopen in New York City

The district includes more than 20,000 students.
Grades K through 5, Pre-K, and 3-K reopened on Monday with strict COVID testing policies.
There's still no return date set for middle and high school students.
The city says the testing in public schools has shown much better results than that in the general population.
Inside orange zone schools on Staten Island, which reopened on Wednesday, elementary, Pre-K, and 3-K schools must test 25% of each school's campus weekly.
"I am very hopeful, from what I am seeing, that these extraordinary health and safety measures really now have proven there is a very, very effective way to do this for the duration," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "And I believe we are going to have our schools open all the way, to
the point we link up with the widespread distribution of the vaccine."
The re-openings on Staten Island comes as indoor dining remains shut down across the borough's south shore.
