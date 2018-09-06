EDUCATION

Dozens of New Jersey schools dismiss early due to heat

AJ Ross reports on the early school dismissals in New Jersey.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Temperatures in the 90s and real-feels in the triple digits forced a number of schools to dismiss early Thursday, even though many were back in the classroom for the first time.

It was the very first day of school in Jersey City, but students were already getting out early because of a lack of air conditioning.

Dozens of school districts closed early due to the extreme heat.

The following schools closed early Thursday:

Bergen County

Fort Lee Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Hackensack Public Schools: Early release at 12:30 p.m.

Hasbrouck Heights School District: Early dismissal schedule

Lodi Public Schools: Half day session

Midland Park Public Schools: 12:30 p.m. dismissal

Norwood Public School: Early dismissal schedule

Teaneck Public Schools: Half day schedule

Tenafly Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Ramsey School District: Minimum day schedule

Waldwick School District Early dismissal schedule

Westwood Regional School District: Early dismissal schedule

Essex County

Belleville Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Bloomfield School District: Half day schedule

Verona Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Montclair School District: Early dismissal schedule

Hudson County

Jersey City Public Schools: School closes at 12:45 p.m.

Morris County

Hanover Park High School: Early dismissal schedule

Madison Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Montville Township Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Morris School District: Early dismissal schedule

Netcong Elementary School: Early dismissal schedule

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools: Half day schedule

Passaic County

Clifton Public Schools: Early dismissal Schedule

Hawthorne Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Paterson Public Schools: 1:10 p.m. dismissal for students

Wayne Township Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Union County

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District: Single session day

Union Township Public Schools: Half day schedule



A bill requiring air conditioning in schools never made it to a vote in the state legislature. Meantime, New York City is spending tens of millions of dollars to install air conditioning in its 11,000 schools.

