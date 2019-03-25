Education

Dr. Dre faces backlash after bragging of daughter's acceptance to USC

EMBED <>More Videos

Hip-hop artist Dr. Dre is facing backlash for boasting about his daughter's admission to USC "all on her own" after critics noted he gave $70 million to the university.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California -- Hip hop artist Dr. Dre is facing some backlash after he posted a photo on Instagram with his daughter and her acceptance letter to the University of Southern California.

He wrote: "My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!"

Some people responded - pointing out that Dr. Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million to USC in 2013.

The donation was to help create an academy named for the two that will focus on business and entertainment-related fields.

Dre has since deleted the post.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationmusiccollegehip hopusc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Police shoot man after he approached officers with knife
New Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Police: Thief tied up man inside Manhattan restaurant, stole $8,000
Must-read stories from the weekend
NJ lawmakers near vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
Show More
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
AccuWeather: Cooler start to workweek
In campaign kickoff speech, Gillibrand calls Trump a coward
Syndergaard unhappy with deGrom talks, travel
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
More TOP STORIES News