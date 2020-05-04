coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Guidance counselors, teachers among 72 DOE employees to die of COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Education said it has now lost 72 employees to COVID-19.

On Monday, official announced the four new deaths.

All but three of the 72 DOE employees who died were based in schools across the city.

The other 69 school-based employees include:

-28 are paraprofessionals
-28 are teachers
-3 are food service staffers
-2 are administrators
-2 are facilities staff
-2 are school aides
-2 are guidance counselors
-1 is a parent coordinator
-1 is a School Computer Technology Specialist

Of the school-based staff, their schools are based in the following boroughs:

-Brooklyn: 25
-Bronx: 18
-Queens: 14
-Manhattan: 8
Staten Island: 4

The DOE says they have also lost important members of the school community including school safety agents and nurses.

