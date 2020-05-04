Coronavirus News: Guidance counselors, teachers among 72 DOE employees to die of COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Education said it has now lost 72 employees to COVID-19.On Monday, official announced the four new deaths.All but three of the 72 DOE employees who died were based in schools across the city.The other 69 school-based employees include:-28 are paraprofessionals-28 are teachers-3 are food service staffers-2 are administrators-2 are facilities staff-2 are school aides-2 are guidance counselors-1 is a parent coordinator-1 is a School Computer Technology SpecialistOf the school-based staff, their schools are based in the following boroughs:-Brooklyn: 25-Bronx: 18-Queens: 14-Manhattan: 8Staten Island: 4The DOE says they have also lost important members of the school community including school safety agents and nurses.