Education

High school senior accepted to 41 colleges

EMBED <>More Videos

He applied to more than 50 schools for this fall. Not only do most want him, many are offering him scholarships.

DETROIT, Michigan -- Michael Love is a senior in high school. He's not sure where he's headed for college next fall, but he has a lot of options.

"I got told a lot when I was younger, I couldn't do this, I couldn't do that. So I just wanted to show people I'm better than what they think I am," Michael said.

He applied to more than 50 schools for this fall. Not only do most want him, many are offering him scholarships.

Michael has been offered over $300,000 in scholarship money so far.

His high school was even able to waive the acceptance fees for most of Love's prospective schools.

On top of National Honor Society, varsity basketball, and an after school job, he had to make the time to send in all the applications.

"I thought he was crazy when he told me he was applying to so many schools," said Micole Ewing, Michael's mother.

The letters quickly started coming in. One after another, from all over the country.

"Every time I open up a letter, I jumped up and down, we praised God and everything. I'm super proud of him," said Ewing.

Michael now wants to be an aerospace engineer, but when he first started high school, he struggled academically.

"I just wanted to improve myself because I didn't know what I was going to do after high school," Michael said.

Chances are, his plans won't include paying off student loans, as one of his acceptance letters recently came with a full ride offer.

"Once he told me, my mouth just dropped. I just started crying," recalled his mother.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationmichiganscholarshipseniorscollege
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Massive fire tears through apartment building in Yonkers
Human remains found in NYC yard in 40-year-old case
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Giants trade star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns
College student falls to death from hotel balcony in Cancun
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
Man jumps shirtless into frozen NY lake to rescue stranded dogs
Show More
Man shocked to find $38M Con Ed bill for NYC studio apartment
NTSB: Co-pilot in NJ plane crash that killed 2 not authorized to fly
Lady Luck: Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day
Man fleeing hit and run fatally struck by truck that didn't stop
Rutgers basketball player dismissed following domestic violence charges
More TOP STORIES News