EDUCATION

University of Pennsylvania ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say in lawsuit

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents of student who commited suicide file suit against UPenn: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 10, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Cameras at SEPTA's 40th Street Station captured the last time University of Pennsylvania junior Olivia Kong was seen alive.

In April of 2016, she climbed down onto the tracks and was hit by an oncoming train.

Kong is one of 14 Penn students to commit suicide since 2013.

Her parents have now filed a lawsuit against the university for allegedly discarding her repeated cries for help.

"Some people were listening, some people were calling CAPS and saying this is a kid who is in trouble," said Carol Nelson Shepherd, the attorney representing Kong's family. "The problem is the adequacy in a meaningfulness of the response."

Court documents, which cites Penn's own records, show Olivia had reached out to the university for help nine times in the days leading up to her death.

CAPS, Penn's Counseling and Psychological Service, allegedly never contacted her parents about her mental state.

"If anyone had told her parents, they would have said we'll be right there, we'll come pick her up, we'll take her to the hospital," Shepherd said.

The university told sister Action News in Philadelphia that it doesn't comment on pending litigation, but Kong's parents said in a statement:

"It's not just about placing responsibility where it belongs, but to bring changes in how Penn responds to troubled students who are feeling desperate."

The stigma associated with seeking therapy has led some students to coin the term "Penn Face," described as an attempt to mask signs of sadness or anxiety to avoid showing weakness.

"This is not a new issue for Penn," Shepherd said. "We hope Penn will really rethink their system for how to help these kids, who they acknowledge are in a highly competitive, pressure cooker situation."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationuniversity of pennsylvanialawsuitsuicidePennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News