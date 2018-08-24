HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --A school on Long Island that was struck by lightning will not be open in time for the start of classes.
A lightning bolt struck the Prospect School in Hempstead earlier this month, sparking a bad fire.
The school was supposed to open on September 5th, but that will not happen.
Now, hundreds of kindergarteners and Pre-K students will have to temporarily attend classes at other local school buildings.
The school board plans to meet on Monday to discuss the issue.
