A school on Long Island that was struck by lightning will not be open in time for the start of classes. lightning bolt struck the Prospect School in Hempstead earlier this month , sparking a bad fire.The school was supposed to open on September 5th, but that will not happen.Now, hundreds of kindergarteners and Pre-K students will have to temporarily attend classes at other local school buildings.The school board plans to meet on Monday to discuss the issue.----------