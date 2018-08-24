EDUCATION

Long Island school struck by lightning won't open in time for start of classes

Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A school on Long Island that was struck by lightning will not be open in time for the start of classes.

A lightning bolt struck the Prospect School in Hempstead earlier this month, sparking a bad fire.

The school was supposed to open on September 5th, but that will not happen.

Now, hundreds of kindergarteners and Pre-K students will have to temporarily attend classes at other local school buildings.

The school board plans to meet on Monday to discuss the issue.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationschoollightningHempsteadNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
LI district 70 bus drivers short ahead of the school year
Child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Human remains found in bags on Bronx sidewalk
Mom of boy killed by father plans to sue over Amber Alert denial
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Mom saves her baby from hot car after shocking 911 response
Doctor killed family with gas-filled yoga ball, police say
Hospital security guard accused of having sex with corpse
Tibbetts murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser
Mollie Tibbetts, suspect's girlfriend were Facebook friends
Show More
'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host Robin Leach dies
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Former Playboy model found strangled in apartment
LI district 70 bus drivers short ahead of the school year
Police called on 8-year-old girl walking her dog alone
More News