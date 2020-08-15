reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: New York City area universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As colleges and universities gear up to resume classes, many schools are taking different routes whether it's an all-virtual, hybrid, or full reopen approach.

On August 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York schools can reopen their doors and bring students into the classrooms for the start of the school year.

Citing success in battling the coronavirus in the state that once was the U.S. heart of the pandemic, the governor's decision clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside remote learning.

On August 12, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order clearing both public and nonpublic colleges and universities to reopen for the upcoming academic year, as long as social distancing and other protections are strictly adhered to.

Murphy said that any student who chooses to continue remote learning must be accommodated.

Here are the list of colleges and universities in the New York City area and their plans for the fall semester:

All-virtual
- Barnard College
- Baruch
- Bronx Community College
- Brooklyn College
- Drew University
- General Theological Seminary
- Manhattan School of Music
- The New School for Social Research
- Parsons School of Design
- Queens College
- St. Peter's University
- School of Visual Arts

Hybrid
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Berkeley College
- Bloomfield College
- Caldwell University
- Centenary University
- City College of New York
- City University of New York
- The College of New Jersey
- College of Staten Island
- Columbia University
- Cooper Union
- Fashion Institute of Technology
- Fairleigh Dickinson University
- Felician University
- Fordham University
- Georgian Court University
- Hofstra University
- Hunter College
- Helene Fuld College of Nursing
- Jewish Theological Seminary
- John Jay College of Criminal Justice
- Juilliard School
- Kean University
- The King's College
- Marymount Manhattan College
- Monmouth University
- Montclair State University
- New Jersey City University
- New York City Technical College
- New York Insitute of Technology
- New York University
- Pace University
- Polytechnic University of New York
- Pratt Institute
- Princeton University
- Ramapo College
- Rowan University
- Rider University
- Rutgers University
- St John's University Queens and Staten Island
- Stevens Institute of Technology
- Stockton University
- Union Theological Seminary
- William Paterson University

Fully reopen
- New Jersey Institute of Technology
-Rockefeller University
- Seton Hall
- Thomas Edison State University

