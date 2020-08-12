reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Murphy clears schools to reopen, allows remote learning amid teacher shortage

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey public and nonpublic pre-K through 12 schools and colleges and universities have been cleared to reopen for the upcoming academic year, Governor Murphy has announced. Schools may also opt for remote learning.

Murphy said each of the 600 school districts, public and non-public schools, must certify that they can meet the New Jersey Department of Education's health and safety standards of students and staff in order for in-person instruction to resume.

School districts that cannot meet all health and safety standards for safe in-person instruction will begin their school year with all-remote learning.

Public school districts must show:
Plans for satisfying these standards
Anticipated date to resume in-person instruction

Colleges and universities can resume in-person instruction as long as social distancing and other protections are followed. Any student who chooses to continue remote learning must be accommodated, Murphy said.

The announcement comes after three school districts said they would start the academic year with 100% remote learning due to a teacher shortage after hundreds of educators said they would not return to the classroom.

MORE NEWS: Defiant New Jersey gym gets license revoked, owner says

Jersey City, Bayonne and Elizabeth submitted school reopening plans to the state with no in-person classes, bowing to pressure from teacher unions and saying they are unable to reopen with in-person learning safely.

The current requirement is for school districts to offer at least some in-person classes.

In Elizabeth, officials say 375 teachers told them they were not willing to teach in person citing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

"This affects in the negative way the most, the youngest, the kindergarten, the pre-school, the first-graders, they have to learn remotely," Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said. "That's a challenge."

Many parents were also angered by the decision, but others were comfortable continuing remote instruction.

"I think they should be able to do it pretty good, based on the fact that they ended the school year in that mode," one parent said.

MORE NEWS: NY, NJ, CT add more states and locations to mandatory quarantine list

On Wednesday, Dr. Richard Bozza, executive director of the New Jersey Association of School Administrators; Patricia Wright, executive director of the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association; and Marie Blistan, president of the New Jersey Education Association, issued a statement calling on Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Education to direct all New Jersey public schools to open remotely this fall.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseyjersey cityelizabethbayonnehealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseyschoolcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Teacher shortage forces NJ district into all remote learning
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
COVID-19 Updates: Big 12 Conference moves forward with fall sports
Defiant NJ gym gets license revoked, owner says
Teacher shortage forces NJ district into all remote learning
COVID-19 Updates: NYC announces new tenant portal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
228 new COVID cases, 6.7% positivity rate in Brooklyn neighborhood
AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings, Flash flood watch issued
Livery driver accused of raping 12-year-old passenger in NYC
9 days without power, Long Island residents pleading for help
Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era
Sarah Palin offers running mate advice to Harris
COVID-19 Updates: Big 12 Conference moves forward with fall sports
Show More
Defiant NJ gym gets license revoked, owner says
Over 900 in Georgia district quarantine as high school shut
Trini Lopez, known for his version of 'Lemon Tree,' dies
Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
Outcry in Somalia as new bill would allow child marriage
More TOP STORIES News