A large force of New York City police officers converged on the campus of a Staten Island high school Wednesday, following reports of a possible threat.The threat was reported just after 12 p.m. at Susan Wagner High School on Manor Road in the Manor Heights section.Officials said a group of students overheard another group of students discussing what they apparently heard from a third group, that there was a gun in the locker room.No gun was found in the locker room, and officers went floor-by-floor checking all lockers and the rest of the school. No gun was found anywhere in the building.Investigators said this is an unsubstantiated threat, but they acted out of an abundance of caution. The school had a normal, staggered release.It is the second day in a row that an unsubstantiated threat was reported to be overheard at the schoolOn Tuesday, a student saw a classmate share a SpongeBob Squarepants meme on Snapchat that reportedly referenced going "Sandy Hook" on "this f------ boating school.""Boating School" is the name of an episode in the cartoon. Sandy Hook is an apparent reference to the mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.----------