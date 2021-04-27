Newark public schools set to expand in-person learning

Schools Superintendent Roger Leon will announce an increase in the number of days students are in their classrooms for the rest of the school year.
Students returned to classrooms two days a week earlier this month for the first time in more than a year.
Forty percent of students chose to come back for in-person learning.
Prior to that, the district had been all remote.
Newark's mayor said at the time he had no doubt the system was ready to welcome students back.
"I think the superintendent is doing what he can to upgrade our facilities," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. "But the most important thing is, are we ready for students and teachers? And I would say absolutely. He's doing an awesome, awesome job. They have air filters in every room, the main office, the gym. Every room has air filters. "
MORE NEWS: Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: