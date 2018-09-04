NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Thousands of Newark students will begin their first day of school on Tuesday.
Newark's new superintendent is a former student of the Hawkins Street School and to celebrate the return of local control, he's going to be there to greet teachers and students.
The focus now is on improving test scores and attendance.
The district held a pep rally last week at the Prudential Center to drive that point home.
Teachers and staff are actually using part of the morning to call individual homes to make sure thousands of kids show up for day one.
Last year, more than 10,000 Newark students missed 19 days of school or more.
New Superintendent Roger Leon recently told Eyewitness News he's committed to making changes.
"The math scores from our high schools are highly unacceptable," Leon said. "We have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of work to do and we have the right staff to actually get it done."
It's also going to be a scorching hot day with temperatures in the 90s. Newark let kids out of school early during a hot day back in June. So far, there is no word of that happening.
