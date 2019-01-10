EATONTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) --New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Thursday that 33 school districts in the state will be receiving $27 million in Preschool Education Expansion Aid (PEEA) to ensure that 2,320 children will start 2019 in high-quality preschool classrooms.
"Expanding early childhood education is among the smartest investments we can make for the future of our state," Murphy said. "Providing children with access to high-quality education is a vital component of building a stronger and fairer New Jersey where children and families can thrive."
The governor announced this second round of PEEA funding during a visit Thursday to the Woodmere Elementary School in Eatontown. The school received $314,175 in state funding that allowing 30 3- and 4-year-old children from Eatontown to attend school.
WATCH the governor's announcement
The classes are limited to 15 children who are taught by a certified teacher and an aide. They provide a transition to full-day programs and feature the inclusion of special-needs children with an individualized education program.
The first round of funding was announced by the governor in September 2018 and allocated $20.6 million in PEEA funding to expand existing preschool programs for more than 2,000 children in another 31 school districts.
For more information, visit State.nj.us/education/ece/peea/.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube