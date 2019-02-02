LGBT

NJ law to require schools to teach LGBT history in class

(Shutterstock)

NEW JERSEY (WABC) --
New Jersey has become the second state in the nation after California to pass a law requiring schools to teach LGBT history in their classrooms.

Under the new measure, public schools must include lessons about the political, economic and social contributions of the LGBT community.

The new law goes into effect at the beginning of the 2020 school year.

Governor Murphy called the law a step towards inclusion and fairness.

This legislation comes as the #ExposeChristianSchools hashtag started trending on Twitter. It was introduced shortly after news broke that Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, would be teaching at a Christian school in northern Virginia that lists "homosexual or lesbian sexual activity" as among the disqualifying criteria for prospective employees.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationlgbtphil murphyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LGBT
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
Man accused of stealing LGBT flags from LI church 6 times
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
More lgbt
EDUCATION
Operation 7: Save a Life kicks off fire safety campaign
School fills vending machine with books instead of sweets
Students buy teacher who is color blind special glasses
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
More Education
Top Stories
Massive fire spreads to several buildings in Bayonne, NJ
Lawyers: Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
TSA officer falls from Orlando Intl. Airport hotel balcony: TSA
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Expect higher fares for taxis, Ubers in NYC
Source: Virginia governor will not resign in light of racist photo controversy
Source: Missing Bronx teen found with registered sex offender
Show More
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
Brooklyn high school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
Dog goes missing during walk, escapes through Lincoln Tunnel
Seinfeld sued by company claiming he sold fake Porsche
More News