NYC Pride unveils event roster for 2024 celebration

Heritage of Pride | NYC Pride has announced its roster of events for the month of June, culminating in the much-anticipated 2024 Pride March on Sunday, June 30.

This year's events will include festivals, parties and calls to action that center Queer joy and unity, the group said.

"Given the chilling rhetoric and legislation targeting trans youth and their families, we are committed to creating safe, Queer-affirming spaces that empower all LGBTQIA+ youth," said Sandra M. Perez, executive director of NYC Pride.

NYC Pride previously announced its theme for 2024: "Reflect. Empower, Unite."

Here's a summary of this year's Pride events:

NYC Pride March: A Symbol of Resilience and Unity

The highlight of the weekend, the iconic NYC Pride March, takes place on Sunday, June 30. This year's March holds particular significance as it marks four decades since its inception, serving as a platform for marginalized communities to amplify their voices, demand justice, and push for societal change, organizers said.

You can watch the 2024 NYC Pride March on channel 7 and streaming on ABC New York.

PrideFest: Where Equality Takes Center Stage

PrideFest returns on Sunday, June 30, with its renowned LGBTQIA+ street fair. The event will include StageFest, FamilyFest, CommunityFest and FoodFest, offering a diverse range of experiences for attendees of all backgrounds.

Youth Pride

This event on Saturday, June 29 at the South Street Seaport Museum - Pier 16 & The Seaport - Pier 17, is for people ages 13-24. It is billed as a vibrant celebration honoring LGBTQIA+ youth, offering a safe space for empowerment, education, and community building.

TEAZE: A Queer Party Experience Like No Other

This event kicks off Pride Week on Saturday, June 22. Hosted at one of New York's most inclusive party venues, TEAZE invites revelers to dance the day away to the beats of beloved DJs and show-stopping performers.

Bliss Days: Embracing the Spirit of LGBTQIA+ Womxn

Bliss Days (formerly known as Femme Fatale) will be held on Sunday, June 30. This annual 21+ event is dedicated to honoring the achievements and contributions of LGBTQIA+ womxn.

More information on the events and how to volunteer can be found here.

