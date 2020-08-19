NYC schools not ready to reopen, teachers' union says

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is expected to make an announcement Wednesday about the start of school.
Earlier this month, members of the teachers union protested against the start of in-person classes, calling for more safety measures before classes start next month.
In the last week thousands of parents have said they are opting to keep their children home when school starts September 10 - and the UFT says that's a good idea.
Earlier this month, the union asked the city to push back the start date for in-person learning.
RELATED: Schools reopening plan 'unsafe,' teachers and students say
Teachers say time is running out to get their buildings ready.
They say ventilation systems need fixing. Others complain about a lack of communication, citing lingering questions like exactly how COVID testing will be done.
And, they wonder, where's the PPE?
The city's re-opening plan calls for a mix of in-person and remote learning with students taking turns in classrooms when they return in the fall, but more than a quarter of students have decided to go with the all-remote option instead.
"Any teacher, any staff member - whatever they need, they'll get with PPEs, there'll be plenty available for each school," said Mayor de Blasio. "We want kids to come to school already wearing a face covering. We want kids wearing a face covering wherever they go. In school, out of school - any kid who needs one will get one."
The UFT says it will make an announcement about where it stands on all of this. A news conference is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at union headquarters in Lower Manhattan.
RELATED | Murphy clears schools to reopen, allows remote learning amid teacher shortage
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: