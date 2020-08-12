Reopening New Jersey: Murphy clears schools to reopen, allows remote learning amid teacher shortage

Murphy said each of the 600 school districts, public and non-public schools, must certify that they can meet the New Jersey Department of Education's health and safety standards of students and staff in order for in-person instruction to resume.
School districts that cannot meet all health and safety standards for safe in-person instruction will begin their school year with all-remote learning.
Public school districts must show:
Plans for satisfying these standards
Anticipated date to resume in-person instruction
Colleges and universities can resume in-person instruction as long as social distancing and other protections are followed. Any student who chooses to continue remote learning must be accommodated, Murphy said.
The announcement comes after three school districts said they would start the academic year with 100% remote learning due to a teacher shortage after hundreds of educators said they would not return to the classroom.
MORE NEWS: Defiant New Jersey gym gets license revoked, owner says
Jersey City, Bayonne and Elizabeth submitted school reopening plans to the state with no in-person classes, bowing to pressure from teacher unions and saying they are unable to reopen with in-person learning safely.
The current requirement is for school districts to offer at least some in-person classes.
In Elizabeth, officials say 375 teachers told them they were not willing to teach in person citing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
"This affects in the negative way the most, the youngest, the kindergarten, the pre-school, the first-graders, they have to learn remotely," Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said. "That's a challenge."
Many parents were also angered by the decision, but others were comfortable continuing remote instruction.
"I think they should be able to do it pretty good, based on the fact that they ended the school year in that mode," one parent said.
MORE NEWS: NY, NJ, CT add more states and locations to mandatory quarantine list
On Wednesday, Dr. Richard Bozza, executive director of the New Jersey Association of School Administrators; Patricia Wright, executive director of the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association; and Marie Blistan, president of the New Jersey Education Association, issued a statement calling on Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Education to direct all New Jersey public schools to open remotely this fall.
Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: