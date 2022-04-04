Hoboken, Paterson launch COVID-19 vaccine, booster drives as cases tick up

Hoboken is making it easier to get a second booster dose of the vaccine, launching special pop-up clinics in front of buildings for seniors.
Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced the pop-up sites following the FDA and CDC's authorization of a fourth dose of the vaccine.
The clinics at local senior buildings began Monday for all those eligible.
"It is critical that we continue to ensure that our most vulnerable residents have access to this additional booster dose to increase their protection against severe COVID-19 symptoms," Bhalla said."I encourage all those eligible to go and get their second booster dose as soon as possible. Thank you to our local providers and the Hoboken health department for their continued diligence in keeping our residents safe."
The Pfizer boosters are being offered to eligible individuals, including the immunocompromised and those over 50 years old who received their last booster shot at least four months ago.
The Hoboken health department and Hoboken Family Pharmacy will be in the community rooms of each of the city's senior buildings, with the schedule as follows:
--Monday, April 4, Marion Towers at 400 First Street from 9 a.m. to noon
--Monday, April 4, Columbian Towers at 76 Bloomfield Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
--Tuesday, April 5, Monroe Gardens at 221 Jackson Street from 9 a.m. to noon
--Tuesday, April 5, Adams Gardens at 220 Adams Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
--Wednesday, April 6, 1 Marineview Plaza from 9 a.m. to noon
--Thursday, April 7, 15 Church Towers from 9 a.m. to noon
--Thursday, April 7, Columbian Arms at 514 Madison Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
--Friday, April 8, Fox Hills at 311 13th Street from 9 a.m. to noon
Those seeking a booster shot must bring their vaccine card.CLICK HERE for a complete schedule or to book an appointment.
Also Monday, Paterson Public Schools are offering COVID vaccines at 11 different schools.
The vaccines are available to all eligible children as well as adults.
