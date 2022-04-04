coronavirus new jersey

Hoboken, Paterson launch COVID-19 vaccine, booster drives as cases tick up

COVID-19 Update for New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

Hoboken offering pop-up clinics, Paterson offering vaccines at some schools

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Several cities in New Jersey are launching vaccine and booster pushes as COVID cases continue to tick up statewide due to the emergence of the BA.2 subvariant.

Hoboken is making it easier to get a second booster dose of the vaccine, launching special pop-up clinics in front of buildings for seniors.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced the pop-up sites following the FDA and CDC's authorization of a fourth dose of the vaccine.

ALSO READ | NYC mask mandate for kids under 5 remains in place, parents to protest at City Hall
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on a planned protest against the mask mandate for toddlers in New York City.


The clinics at local senior buildings began Monday for all those eligible.

"It is critical that we continue to ensure that our most vulnerable residents have access to this additional booster dose to increase their protection against severe COVID-19 symptoms," Bhalla said."I encourage all those eligible to go and get their second booster dose as soon as possible. Thank you to our local providers and the Hoboken health department for their continued diligence in keeping our residents safe."

The Pfizer boosters are being offered to eligible individuals, including the immunocompromised and those over 50 years old who received their last booster shot at least four months ago.

The Hoboken health department and Hoboken Family Pharmacy will be in the community rooms of each of the city's senior buildings, with the schedule as follows:
--Monday, April 4, Marion Towers at 400 First Street from 9 a.m. to noon
--Monday, April 4, Columbian Towers at 76 Bloomfield Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
--Tuesday, April 5, Monroe Gardens at 221 Jackson Street from 9 a.m. to noon
--Tuesday, April 5, Adams Gardens at 220 Adams Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
--Wednesday, April 6, 1 Marineview Plaza from 9 a.m. to noon
--Thursday, April 7, 15 Church Towers from 9 a.m. to noon
--Thursday, April 7, Columbian Arms at 514 Madison Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
--Friday, April 8, Fox Hills at 311 13th Street from 9 a.m. to noon

Those seeking a booster shot must bring their vaccine card.CLICK HERE for a complete schedule or to book an appointment.

WATCH: Young mother goes missing in Brooklyn, mom's desperate search for her
EMBED More News Videos

﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.


Also Monday, Paterson Public Schools are offering COVID vaccines at 11 different schools.

The vaccines are available to all eligible children as well as adults.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a COVID Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspatersonhobokenhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
South Brunswick reinstates mask mandate after COVID outbreak
Governor Murphy tests positive for COVID-19
Paterson will keep mask requirement in schools, district buildings
NYC lifts COVID vaccine and mask mandates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Adams meets with family 12-year-old boy killed in Brooklyn
Elderly woman thrown to ground, robbed in NYC building lobby
JetBlue, airlines plagued by weekend flight cancellations
Ferrari stolen from 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's garage
NJ school warns parents of potentially dangerous 'Assassins' game
Identities released of 6 victims killed in Sacramento shooting
Passengers rescued from 7 train after stuck in East River tunnel
Show More
NYC mask mandate for kids under 5 remains in place, parents protest
AccuWeather: Seasonably sunny
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Parkland shooter sentencing trial begins with jury selection
New York State to launch cannabis education campaign
More TOP STORIES News