NYC mask mandate for kids under 5 remains in place, parents to protest at City Hall

Mayor Eric Adams had hoped to lift the mandate Monday but ended up extending it due to the rising number of COVID cases in the city.
"We are seeing a slight uptick," Adams had said last week. "We want to be prepared, not panicked."
Parents who are against the mask mandate are holding rallies at City Hall as their battle continues in court.
On Friday, Staten Island Judge Ralph Porzio sided with parents who sued to have the mandate tossed.
However, an appeals court granted the city a stay.
"I have until Monday, April 11th to get in my opposition, my motions to say the stay is not necessary. If we win the stay, then our win and the toddler mask mandate is void and unenforceable, as the judge in Richmond said," said Michael Chessa, the plaintiff's attorney.
The city said that without the stay, there would be irreparable harm.
"I'm pretty level-headed as an attorney, but this argument, I was pacing, it was really difficult to hear," Chessa said.
"We're looking for the earliest opportunity to do this safely. And we can assure you that day is coming for your children," said Dr. Ashwin Vasan, NYC Health Commissioner.
There is no timeline on when the appeals court will make a decision.
Both sides are due back in court next week.
