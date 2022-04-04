coronavirus new york city

NYC mask mandate for kids under 5 remains in place, parents to protest at City Hall

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mask mandate remains in place for toddlers in NYC as COVID cases rise

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Children under 5 years old will still need to mask up for preschool or day care in New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams had hoped to lift the mandate Monday but ended up extending it due to the rising number of COVID cases in the city.

"We are seeing a slight uptick," Adams had said last week. "We want to be prepared, not panicked."

Parents who are against the mask mandate are holding rallies at City Hall as their battle continues in court.

On Friday, Staten Island Judge Ralph Porzio sided with parents who sued to have the mandate tossed.

However, an appeals court granted the city a stay.

"I have until Monday, April 11th to get in my opposition, my motions to say the stay is not necessary. If we win the stay, then our win and the toddler mask mandate is void and unenforceable, as the judge in Richmond said," said Michael Chessa, the plaintiff's attorney.

The city said that without the stay, there would be irreparable harm.

"I'm pretty level-headed as an attorney, but this argument, I was pacing, it was really difficult to hear," Chessa said.

"We're looking for the earliest opportunity to do this safely. And we can assure you that day is coming for your children," said Dr. Ashwin Vasan, NYC Health Commissioner.



There is no timeline on when the appeals court will make a decision.

Both sides are due back in court next week.

WATCH: Young mother goes missing in Brooklyn, mom's desperate search for her

EMBED More News Videos

﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a COVID Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityface maskchildrencovid in childreneric adamslawsuitcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Tourism boom: NYC could see 70% increase in tourists in 2022
Submit your COVID questions here
Firefighters unions demand meeting with Adams over vaccine exemptions
NYC public safety biggest 'return to work' obstacle, poll finds
TOP STORIES
Mayor Adams to meet with family of fatally shot boy in Brooklyn
Passengers rescued from 7 train after stuck in East River tunnel
70-year-old Sikh man attacked on early morning walk in Queens
AccuWeather: Seasonably sunny
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Woman found dead inside Queens club: Police
Grammy Awards 2022: List of Grammy winners in top categories
Show More
Teen charged after group attacks Hasidic man in Brooklyn
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
Broadway community holds vigil to show support for Ukrainian community
Baby harbor seal rescued from traffic circle on Long Island
Gabby Petito Foundation hosts fundraiser on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News