Staten Island judge voids NYC COVID mask mandate for children under 5

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A judge on Staten Island on Friday voided New York City's mask mandate for children under 5 years old, a city official said.Judge Ralph Porzio ruled from bench, saying he found the mandate to be arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable.New York City is expected to lift the mask mandate for kids under 5 starting Monday anyway, but the group of parents moved ahead with their lawsuit, which accused the city of enacting unconstitutional mandates and sought to prevent the city from issuing new mandates without authorization from the state legislature.(Previous coverage in video player above)The parents argued the city lacked the authority to impose the mandate that required all people in a child care setting, age 2 and older, who are able to medically tolerate a mask to wear one indoors."The relief that I'm asking for in the lawsuit is not moot," attorney Michael Chessa told ABC News. "If you want to put masks on kids this should go through the legislature...The way the mayor lifted it just now is at his whim."In announcing his decision to lift the mandate effective April 4, Mayor Eric Adams said he wanted to make sure it would be safe."After removing the mask for our K through 12, we wanted to have two incubation periods to make sure that we're not seeing a serious problem," Adams said on March 22. "We can't go by the noise. We have to go by the science and we have to go by the safety of our children."In other lawsuits against mask mandates, judges have upheld the city's authority to impose them.