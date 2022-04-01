Health & Fitness

Staten Island judge voids NYC COVID mask mandate for children under 5

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC parents file suit over kids mask mandate

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A judge on Staten Island on Friday voided New York City's mask mandate for children under 5 years old, a city official said.

Judge Ralph Porzio ruled from bench, saying he found the mandate to be arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable.

New York City is expected to lift the mask mandate for kids under 5 starting Monday anyway, but the group of parents moved ahead with their lawsuit, which accused the city of enacting unconstitutional mandates and sought to prevent the city from issuing new mandates without authorization from the state legislature.

(Previous coverage in video player above)

The parents argued the city lacked the authority to impose the mandate that required all people in a child care setting, age 2 and older, who are able to medically tolerate a mask to wear one indoors.

"The relief that I'm asking for in the lawsuit is not moot," attorney Michael Chessa told ABC News. "If you want to put masks on kids this should go through the legislature...The way the mayor lifted it just now is at his whim."

In announcing his decision to lift the mandate effective April 4, Mayor Eric Adams said he wanted to make sure it would be safe.

"After removing the mask for our K through 12, we wanted to have two incubation periods to make sure that we're not seeing a serious problem," Adams said on March 22. "We can't go by the noise. We have to go by the science and we have to go by the safety of our children."

In other lawsuits against mask mandates, judges have upheld the city's authority to impose them.

ALSO READ | MTA unveils 7 priorities, says NYPD presence helping with crime
EMBED More News Videos

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said increased police presence in the subways is working to reduce crime in the public transit system.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a COVID Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityface maskchildrenlawsuitcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Innocent 12-year-old boy killed, woman injured in Brooklyn shooting
Driver crashes through Dunkin Donuts wall in NJ
Hospital employee shot and killed in parking garage on LI
Oscars producer speaks on behind the scenes after Smith slapped Rock
South Brunswick reinstates mask mandate after COVID outbreak
Parade set to be held for St. Peter's men's basketball team
AccuWeather: Becomes blustery
Show More
Skippy recalling some peanut butter jars over steel fragments
At 100 years old, oldest active park ranger retires
Queens pawn shop owner beaten with metal rod, new video of attacker
Razzies rescind Bruce Willis' award after aphasia diagnosis revealed
Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks
More TOP STORIES News