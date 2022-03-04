New Jersey ending school, day care mask mandate as public health emergency ends

coronavirus new jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Gov. Phil Murphy held his final regularly scheduled COVID briefing on Friday, marking two years since the first case was confirmed in New Jersey.

He announced that the statewide school and day care mask mandate would be lifted on Monday and the statewide public health emergency would come to an end.

"We've persevered and fought," Murphy said. "That's why we're at this point today. With all we have done to ensure the preparedness of our health care system and with the advent of both the vaccines and treatments, we are ready to move forward and to not live our lives in fear."

Murphy said hospitalizations continue to tail off and the number of cases of in-school transmission is also in a good place.

The announcement comes the same day NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced he would drop the mask mandate for public schools and vaccine requirements for businesses, restaurants and bars.

Over the last two years, Murphy has given 257 COVID updates on the state's progress throughout the pandemic.

He said the anniversary is the right time to end the in-person briefings. Even as the briefings end, Murphy said the state will continue to provide updated numbers online and via social media.

Before the end of the update, Murphy paid tribute to the 646 New Jerseyans who have died of COVID.

Before concluding his final briefing, Murphy offered the following advice to all New Jerseyans:

"As we move to this next phase, all I can say is this: be safe, be smart, enjoy the oncoming spring, enjoy getting together with family and friends, and don't be a knucklehead."



