Mayor Eric Adams set to make decision on Key2NYC, public school masks

By Chantee Lans, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is expected to make his big announcement on the future of masks in New York City's public schools and the Key2NYC in Times Square on Friday.

New York State dropped its school mask mandate on Wednesday, but students in New York City public schools are still required to wear them.

Mayor Adams says he will decide if students and staff can unmask after taking a look at the COVID transmission numbers.

He said he will look at the same indicators before deciding if proof of vaccination should still be required inside businesses.

This is regarding what's called the Key2NYC.

It requires proof of vaccination for indoor entertainment, like Broadway shows, restaurants, and gyms.

Individual businesses will likely still be able to keep their own COVID safety rules.

Meanwhile, larger business employees are still required to be vaccinated under a separate city mandate.



Mayor Adams said on Monday in a televised interview that mandates being lifted is a symbolic message of moving forward.

"When we take off the mask, we are going to start to show that we are open, we are ready to do business," Adams said. "It may start out as two days a week going back into the office and expand to five. But it's just a symbol that we are back which is so important."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed electric and gas utilities to work with customers to pay their bills and mitigate costs wherever possible.



