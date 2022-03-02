Society

Gov. Hochul directs electric, gas utilities to work with New Yorkers on energy bills

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Hochul takes step to help New Yorkers with high energy bills

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced another step to help New Yorkers who have received sky-high energy bills.

The state's Public Service Commission directed electric and gas utilities to work with customers to pay their bills and mitigate costs wherever possible.

There will also be an enhanced statewide campaign to connect low-income customers with assistance programs.

RELATED | Offshore wind farms coming to NY, NJ
EMBED More News Videos



"I have directed the Department of Public Service to ensure all the major electric and gas utilities in the state work with customers, and in particular, our most vulnerable residents to protect them from volatile pricing and educate them about resources available to them," Hochul said.

Last month, Con Edison said it would adjust its billing process to reduce the likelihood of significant changes to customers' bills.

The surge in energy supply prices and the national increases to utility bills are the result of the rising cost of natural gases.

ALSO READ | Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.



Colder-than-normal weather, increased economic activity and increased international demand for natural gas are all major factors for the increase in costs.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew yorkelectricenergygas pricesduke energykathy hochulbills
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother, 1-year-old daughter killed in Brooklyn fire
NJ drivers may soon be able to pump their own gas
Living with COVID Year 3: Hope and Caution
Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
Shootout with police ends in crash and arrest on Long Island
AccuWeather: Best bet
Show More
High school senior gets more than $1M in scholarship offers
MLB cancels Opening Day, sides fail to reach lockout deal
Women's History Month: June Bacon-Bercey 1st female TV meteorologist
Soaring new NYC attraction to lift off in Midtown Manhattan
New York GOP picks Rep. Lee Zeldin as gubernatorial nominee
More TOP STORIES News