Gov. Hochul directs electric, gas utilities to work with New Yorkers on energy bills

The state's Public Service Commission directed electric and gas utilities to work with customers to pay their bills and mitigate costs wherever possible.
There will also be an enhanced statewide campaign to connect low-income customers with assistance programs.
"I have directed the Department of Public Service to ensure all the major electric and gas utilities in the state work with customers, and in particular, our most vulnerable residents to protect them from volatile pricing and educate them about resources available to them," Hochul said.
Last month, Con Edison said it would adjust its billing process to reduce the likelihood of significant changes to customers' bills.
The surge in energy supply prices and the national increases to utility bills are the result of the rising cost of natural gases.
Colder-than-normal weather, increased economic activity and increased international demand for natural gas are all major factors for the increase in costs.
