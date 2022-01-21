weather or not

Turning the tide on climate change: Offshore wind farms coming to NY, NJ

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A record-breaking clean-energy project is coming to the coastline of the Tri-State area, with the goal of combatting climate change while creating jobs.

In a matter of just 10 years, massive offshore wind turbines will be scattered in the ocean generating enough energy to power millions of homes while also generating jobs.

A standard turbine is as tall as the Statue of Liberty, but these offshore units will be even taller, The blades alone are as long as a football field.

"Picture the image of them heading down the Hudson river on barges... that's the future heading down the Hudson river," says New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The plan would help change the tide of global warming and avoid tens of millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

"When the winds of change blow, some people build walls and others build windmills," says U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. President Joe Biden has set a goal to ramp up to 100% clean energy options by 2030.

For the full story, be sure to watch the latest episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg" in the above video player.

