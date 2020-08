NYC schools not ready to reopen, teachers' union says

EMBED >More News Videos Several New York City Council members are now calling for a delay in reopening public schools in the city.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are more twists and turns in the ongoing debate about reopening schools in New York City.The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is expected to make an announcement Wednesday about the start of school.Earlier this month, members of the teachers union protested against the start of in-person classes, calling for more safety measures before classes start next month.In the last week thousands of parents have said they are opting to keep their children home when school starts September 10 - and the UFT says that's a good idea.Earlier this month, the union asked the city to push back the start date for in-person learning.Teachers say time is running out to get their buildings ready.They say ventilation systems need fixing. Others complain about a lack of communication, citing lingering questions like exactly how COVID testing will be done.And, they wonder, where's the PPE?The city's re-opening plan calls for a mix of in-person and remote learning with students taking turns in classrooms when they return in the fall, but more than a quarter of students have decided to go with the all-remote option instead."Any teacher, any staff member - whatever they need, they'll get with PPEs, there'll be plenty available for each school," said Mayor de Blasio. "We want kids to come to school already wearing a face covering. We want kids wearing a face covering wherever they go. In school, out of school - any kid who needs one will get one."The UFT says it will make an announcement about where it stands on all of this. A news conference is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at union headquarters in Lower Manhattan.