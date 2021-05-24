reopen nyc

NYC Schools will reopen fully in September with no remote option, Mayor de Blasio says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City Schools will reopen fully in September. There will not be a remote option.

The first day for students is set for September 13.

"It's time, it's really time to go full strength now," Mayor de Blasio said in a televised interview.

By eliminating the remote option, this announcement also means the remote teaching accommodations will no longer be offered.

The mayor's announcement comes as more than 60% of the city's one million public school students continue to learn full-time from home.

Mayor de Blasio said parents are welcome to visit the schools over the summer and see the safety precautions.

Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter will join the mayor at his morning news conference to elaborate.

Just last month, 51,000 students returned to their classrooms after taking advantage of the final opt-in period for this school year.

It was the first time those students had seen the inside of a classroom in more than a year.

