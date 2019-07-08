New York City students get earth-to-space call with astronauts aboard space station

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Students in New York City were treated to an out-of-this-world experience in Manhattan Monday, thanks to a partnership between NASA and the NYPD.Approximately 700 students participating in the police department's Youth Strategies Divisions programs were invited to police headquarters to speak with astronauts working on the International Space Station.NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch answered questions from the students in the programs, which aim to reduce youth violence, prevent drug use, promote child safety and improve relationships between police and young people in their communities through inspiration and learning.Both sides said the event was an exciting way for young people to get a unique peak at the science and technology that goes into space exploration.A panel of scientists and interns also discussed NASA's plans to put the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024, in preparation for human exploration on Mars.NASA also provided a model of the agency's Space Launch System rocket, which will carry an Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 lunar test mission, and a virtual reality chair that allowed users to visit Jupiter and its moon Europa.Guest speakers include retired NASA astronaut Mike Massimino and former NASA Chief Technology Officer Jim Adams.----------