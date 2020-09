Reopen NYC: Online student orientation starts today amid teacher protests

EMBED >More News Videos Kemberly Richardson has more on reopening New York City schools.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With the start of school in New York City just a few days away, online orientation for students gets underway Wednesday.The intention is to focus on students' social and emotional well-being and lay out some of the practicalities of how this unprecedented school year will work.But teachers are warning they are anticipating problems with the orientation, which is set to run through Friday.They don't think the school system's portal is going to be ready for all the students.The protest is the latest in a series of concerns being voiced by teachers as the countdown continues to Monday's scheduled start of in-person learning.Educators say they still don't feel safe, that schools just aren't ready to handle the pandemic.At a protest on Monday in Brooklyn , teachers highlighted their concern over the fact that a handful of schools in the city that still lack proper ventilation.And while most teachers have been back at work preparing, teachers at PS 139 in Flatbush, Brooklyn will not be in the building Wednesday after getting word that a second teacher there tested positive for COVID-19.In addition, principals say there just aren't enough teachers, that students who are doing part-time online learning may not even have a teacher.The DOE has issued new guidance to principals, saying they have "flexibility" in scheduling synchronous instruction to blended students.It removes the requirement to have a live teacher during the remote part of learning, a last-minute shift aimed at helping alleviate a massive staffing shortage."We continue to emphasize flexibility and patience while putting health and safety first and this week we took an important step committing to an additional 2,000 staff members in schools. As we continue to add staff to buildings that need it, synchronous learning for remote students in schools will increase in frequency and our goal is to do this as quickly as possible. Blended students will continue to have the benefit of live, full day, in-person instruction each week," DOE spokeswoman Danielle Filson said.United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew says teachers are not getting what they need from the city."They're doing their work, they're trying to plan," said Mulgrew. "But they're getting very frustrated and angry with what they consider to be rhetoric coming out of City Hall every day, versus reality.""It's hard," said Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday night. "Our educators are doing a really great job creating every possible way to make it work. But the truth is, remote teaching isn't in any way as good for kids as in-person teaching."De Blasio says despite all of these issues more than a million students are on track to star in-person part of learning on Monday.