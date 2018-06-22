It's that time of the year - graduates get diplomas, proud parents look on, and everyone looks forward to what is possible.One Pre-K graduation at Helen Keller Services for the Blind in Brooklyn was more than just a tiny milestone to celebrate - it came with a huge meaning."It's for kids who need attention - these children don't communicate at all. They need educational training - that's what we provide. There's a lot of hope," says President of Helen Keller Services Joe Bruno.Blind children - many with additional disabilities have learned motor skills, music and have also made friends over two years.Maria Ozuna's daughter, Emilia had six brain operations by the age of two. In 2015, she sat overwhelmed, watching an Eyewitness Newscast."(Your) news report showing what they could do - my kid could do it, too," she said.It was a little hope that led to Emilia saying 'mommy' for the first time, and much more.Emilia's Dad says it sounds simple, but just to see her out of the wheelchair and walk across the stage was rewarding."This school got her to a place we didn't think she could reach," he said.Now it is less about doubt, and all about knowing there is help - joining families who have found a place where little things achieved means big things are possible.And it is one huge milestone for Helen Keller Services which has been serving New York for 125 years.----------