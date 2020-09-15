Education

High School senior suspended entire year after protesting remote learning

By
MASTIC BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- The high school student on Long Island who was suspended and then arrested for insisting on in-person learning has now been suspended for the rest of the school year.

Maverick Stow, 17, received a letter from the superintendent of William Floyd Union Free School District that he has been suspended through June 30, 2021 for insubordination.

The suspension includes all senior extra-curricular event like prom and graduation.

Stow was initially suspended last Tuesday for trying to attend school on what was his remote learning day.

He was then issued a criminal trespass notice when he did the same thing Wednesday.

When he arrived on school grounds Thursday, he was arrested and taken to the 7th precinct.

Stow said he believes he should be in school five days a week, but officials with the school district say they don't have the space to allow every student in every school every day -- while following state guidelines.

The high school threatened to close the high school to all students if Stow kept showing up, which prompted more than 100 of his fellow students to sign a petition condemning his actions.

That petition prompted Stow to release a statement Monday saying that he would stop trying to gain entry at the school.

"Having the William Floyd School District close down the high school to all in person learning for all students has never been my objective and this is of primary concern to me," the statement said. "However, seeing as ALL STUDENTS are still not attending school for 5 days per week, I do intend to make my voice heard. I, along with any supporters of this cause who believe that students should have in person learning 5 days a week as well as extracurricular activities and sports, will continue to peacefully protest off school property, and during school hours."

Stow went on to say that freedom of speech and peaceful assembly is his constitutional right and "should not be contested or squelched."

