Student arrested after attempting to attend school in-person while suspended

MASTIC BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A high school senior from Long Island was arrested on Thursday after attempting to attend in-person classes while suspended. He was suspended Tuesday for trying to attend school on a remote learning day.William Floyd High School senior Maverick Stow, 17, showed up to the school on Thursday morning and police arrested him. He was taken to the 7th precinct.Stow was suspended for five days after showing up to school on Tuesday morning because he believes he should be in school five days a week.Stow said staff took his temperature and he reported to his first period classroom. He said the teacher noticed he was not on the roster and called administrators. They asked him to go to the principal's office.Stow said administrators asked him to leave school grounds to which he replied, "'Well, no, I think I need to go class. This is during class time.'"Stow said he left the principal's office and went back to class.He finished classes the rest of the day unimpeded, but at the end of the day school officials informed him he was being suspended for five days."I was going to school like students should be going to school. I think that a five-day suspension is out of line," he said.Stow's parents said they support their son."Kids need to be in school every day. Virtual learning is not learning," said Nora Kaplan-Stow, Maverick's mother. "My son is being suspended because he wants to be in school."Richard Stow said his son told him and his wife what he was planning to do on Tuesday. It's not yet known what their response is to their son's arrest on Thursday.