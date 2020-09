The Countdown: Back to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The political conventions have wrapped and we are counting down the final two months until Election Day -- but we are also counting down to the start of school.On this special edition of The Countdown, Bill Ritter and his expert guest are counting down to the first day of school and discussing remote learning and how to get the most out of it.The COVID-19 pandemic has become political. Mayor Bill de Blasio made a big decision this week to delay the start of the NYC school system - the biggest in the country with 1.1 million students.He made the decision as the teachers' union was close to voting to strike - which would have caused a flood of legal and political issues that nobody wanted.The teachers were threatening to strike because they did not believe the schools were safe enough for teachers, administrators or students.Now that the first day of school is just weeks away, The Countdown has an extended interview with tech guru Sree Sreenivasan with tips for how to make sure kids are getting the most out of remote learning and how the pandemic has changed the digital and social media world.Sreenivasan also shares advice on Zoom settings for the most efficient learning and making sure kids are not doing something they shouldn't be doing