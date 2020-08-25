abc7NY's Back to School Town Hall: Your questions answered

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 2020 school year will be unlike any other. Following the sudden shift to remote learning at the end of last academic year, COVID-19 has forced administrators, teachers, parents, and students to adapt.abc7NY's Back to School Town Hall is bringing experts together from New York City and across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to answer your questions such as how to help your child excel in a remote classroom, understanding what students need to do if attending in-class instruction to stay safe, and what questions should you ask about your schools remote learning plan.Join us Thursday during Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. for a live interactive discussion.Submit questions for the experts. We'll get them answered on Eyewitness News!Our panelists include:-Dr. Jennifer Ashton - ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent-Dr. Victor Fornari: Chief of Division - Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Long Island Jewish Medical Center-Ronald Chaluisán - Executive Director of the Newark Trust for Education