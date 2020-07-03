WABC-TV and Vote.org want to help you register to vote

vote 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- WABC-TV is partnering with vote.org to help people get registered to vote.

Vote.org is the largest non-profit, non-partisan voting registration technology platform in the United States.

There's so much at stake in this year's election, and your vote matters! That's why ABC7 is partnering with vote.org as part of the "I Am a Voter" campaign to make sure your voice is heard.

'I am a voter' is a nonpartisan movement



The organization's mission is to use technology to help increase voter turnout across all demographics, simplify political engagement and strengthen American democracy.

Vote.org offers free resources and tools to help people register to vote, check their voter status, get election reminders and find their voting place. It in only takes a couple seconds and you can do it right on your phone.

However you choose to vote -- make a plan, and when you cast your vote, take pride in saying "I am a voter!"

Below are links to voter resources for the Tri-State area:

New York


New York Election Center

Get Election Reminders

Pledge to Register

Polling Place Locator

The 2020 Census

---

New Jersey


New Jersey Election Center

Get Election Reminders

Pledge to Register

Polling Place Locator

The 2020 Census

---

Connecticut


Connecticut Election Center

Get Election Reminders

Pledge to Register

Polling Place Locator

The 2020 Census
