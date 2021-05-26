Vaccine incentive: Young adults eligible for full scholarship to NY schools

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10322170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Navy announced Monday the cancelation of in-person events associated with Fleet Week New York 2021 due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an incentive for young adults to get vaccinated: a chance for an all expenses paid scholarship to SUNY or CUNY schools."Get a Shot and Make Your Future" is a new campaign introduced Wednesday.Cuomo says 12 to 17-year-olds are the least likely to get vaccinated and they also have the highest percentage of positivity. That group is also the lowest percent vaccinated by far in New York.The state will raffle off on a weekly basis full tuition, room and board scholarships to any public college or university for four years. It will just be among 12 to 17-year-olds who come in and get vaccinated.Starting Thursday and through July 7, any 12 to 17-year-old who gets their first Pfizer dose can enter the raffle.Ten four-year scholarships will be awarded by a random drawing every Wednesday."People who receive the vaccine earlier have a greater chance to win because they are eligible for every drawing every week," Cuomo said. "It's not just those people who get it that week, once you get the vaccine, you go into the pool. If you take a vaccine earlier, you will have more chances to win, because you will be in the first week pool, second week pool, etc., so get the vaccine and get it early."