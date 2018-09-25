EDUCATION

School in Yonkers forced to close after mold found in ceiling tiles

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --
A public school in Yonkers will continue to be closed on Wednesday after positive testing for mold in sections of the building.

Paideia School 15 will be shut down for mold remediation and students will be redirected to neighboring schools on Thursday, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin M. Quezada announced.

The school was evacuated Monday afternoon following the discovery that ceiling tiles in sections of the school had tested positive for mold. The building services approximately 576 students and 84 faculty and administrative staff.

"The District is working around the clock to prepare our students for instruction at these alternative locations," said Quezada. "Faculty and staff will use the next 24 hours to ensure the students transition seamlessly and that the learning conditions are appropriate for the students."

Air and bulk samples of drop ceiling tiles were conducted over the weekend after spotting was noticed on some classroom ceilings, school officials said. Approximately a quarter of the samples taken tested positive for mold.

The students were evacuated to Annunciation School on Westchester Avenue.

