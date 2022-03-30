MTA Hero: Bus driver helps reunite lost elderly man with family

Bus driver Nicholas Ramirez was driving his bus back to Ulmer Park Depot in Brooklyn earlier this month when he spotted a senior citizen wandering the streets, looking lost and cold.
He asked if the man needed help and then kept him warm in the bus while he called for assistance.
Police arrived and recognized the man as having been reported missing days earlier.
He's now safely back home and reunited with his loved ones.
