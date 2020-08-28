vote 2020

The Countdown: What to expect now that the conventions are over

The Countdown to Election 2020
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Republicans and Democrats have finished their conventions, so how did they do?

And what comes next as the country spends the next two months and a few days in high gear for the presidential election.

Bill Ritter is joined by ABC News political director Rick Klein, political consultant Hank Sheinkopf, and ABC News campaign embeds Beatrice Peterson with the Biden team and Justin Gomez with the Trump team.

RELATED: Fact-checking the conventions: Facts behind claims made at the 2020 RNC, DNC

2020 VOTE RESOURCES

Voter registration, information and resources from Vote.org
League of Women Voters of the City of New York

Board of Elections in New York City
NY Voter Registration and Poll Site Search

2020 VOTE COVERAGE
Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com
