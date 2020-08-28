The Countdown: What to expect now that the conventions are over

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6392623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Speakers from night 4 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 59) Watch President Donald Trump's full speech at the White House for the RNC.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Republicans and Democrats have finished their conventions, so how did they do?And what comes next as the country spends the next two months and a few days in high gear for the presidential election.Bill Ritter is joined by ABC News political director Rick Klein, political consultant Hank Sheinkopf, and ABC News campaign embeds Beatrice Peterson with the Biden team and Justin Gomez with the Trump team.