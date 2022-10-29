Citywide initiative will make all new NYC schools completely electric

Through a new $4 billion plan, all new NYC schools will be made fully electric and 100 existing schools will eliminate the use of fossil fuels.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new $4- billion dollar plan will make new schools in New York City all electric.

Mayor Eric Adams said the plan will combat climate change, improve air quality and create healthier learning environments.

"So this is more than new schools and building retrofits. We're making big investments in our future, our children, and our health," Mayor Adams said.

The construction of all, new city schools will be completely electric and the city will also convert 100 existing schools to all-electric heating by 2030.

Dr. Ronald McNair Elementary School is set to become NYC's first existing school to eliminate the use of fossil fuels, and will instead provide all-electric heating.

"This will be the single most impactful energy initiative under this administration to reduce emissions for city government operations," the mayor said.

This plan for all-electric schools was created to improve overall health conditions and the environment, for both students and the communities around each school.

