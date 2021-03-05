Man killed by Brooklyn apartment elevator after trying to retrieve cell phone: Officials

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly elevator accident in Brooklyn Friday.

Authorities say the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. at a 6-story apartment building on Parkside Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

They say a 64-year-old man was pinned by the elevator and was killed.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by the Department of Building, the victim, an assistant superintendent of the building, and a tenant entered the elevator machine room in the basement to retrieve a cell phone that had dropped into the elevator pit.

Officials say while the two were in the elevator machine room, the elevator was called to a different floor and the assistant superintendent was caught in the moving hoist ropes and elevator sheave.

RELATED | Grocery worker killed in elevator incident at store in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Video from the scene shows the aftermath following the death of a grocery store worker.



The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tenant was also injured in the incident.
The DOB continues to investigate.

MORE NEWS: Human remains found during construction reburied in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Human remains of early New Yorkers that were discovered during construction in and around Washington Square Park were reinterred inside the park on Tuesday.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect lefferts gardensbrooklynmanhattanelevatorbrooklyn newsman killedaccident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Cuomo likely to be stripped of emergency powers today
Teen bites paramedic in face in Brooklyn
8 hurt when van crashes car into outdoor dining setup, scaffolding
Men sought in attempted abduction of 10-year-old boy
Stimulus check updates: Minimum wage hike falls short as Senate debates COVID bill
NYPD bodycam shows domestic violence suspect ambushing officers
Fake heiress who scammed NYC elite speaks out after prison release
Show More
Police search for more victims after college student charged with rape
What you can expect inside movie theaters finally reopening today
NJ administers 1st doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens
Serial pickpocket thief caught on camera in NYC
More TOP STORIES News