Man killed by Brooklyn apartment elevator after trying to retrieve cell phone: Officials

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly elevator accident in Brooklyn Friday.Authorities say the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. at a 6-story apartment building on Parkside Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.They say a 64-year-old man was pinned by the elevator and was killed.According to a preliminary investigation conducted by the Department of Building, the victim, an assistant superintendent of the building, and a tenant entered the elevator machine room in the basement to retrieve a cell phone that had dropped into the elevator pit.Officials say while the two were in the elevator machine room, the elevator was called to a different floor and the assistant superintendent was caught in the moving hoist ropes and elevator sheave.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The tenant was also injured in the incident.The DOB continues to investigate.----------