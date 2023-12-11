Search continues for suspect after 2 passengers in taxi killed in crash in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two passengers in a taxi were killed in an early morning crash on Sunday in Elizabeth.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. on East Grand and Spring streets.

Police said a car with three people inside appeared to have been fleeing from an earlier incident when the driver ran a red light.

Officials said that caused the collision with the second vehicle -- a taxi with two passengers inside. Both passengers were killed in the crash.

Two people from the suspect vehicle were caught after the crash but one passenger ran away.

The investigation is ongoing.

