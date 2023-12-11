Man killed in double hit-and-run crash in Queens

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- During the heaviest rain on Sunday night, a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Queens Village.

Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang was heading to the scene but got stuck because of another crash on Cross Bay Boulevard. Authorities say a 27-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, hit a light pole, and was killed at North Channel Bridge.

In Queens Village, around 8 p.m. there was another fatality - a pedestrian. According to police, there were two hit-and-run vehicles.

It happened on Hempstead Avenue near 224th Street. Authorities believe the victim, in his twenties, was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene. His body was struck again by another driver who also kept on going.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are trying to determine if the body was dragged.

