2 nurses, medical student stabbed amid visitor dispute at Newark hospital

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three nurses suffered cuts and lacerations following an altercation with a woman who was visiting a patient in the pediatric ICU at a Newark hospital.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. Friday at Newark Beth Israel Hospital.

Police said the suspect attacked the nurses with a "cutting implement," but each victim is said to be stable.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

Few other details were released.

