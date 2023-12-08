2 nurses, medical student stabbed amid visitor dispute at Newark hospital

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three nurses suffered cuts and lacerations following an altercation with a woman who was visiting a patient in the pediatric ICU at a Newark hospital.
The incident happened just after 7 a.m. Friday at Newark Beth Israel Hospital.
Police said the suspect attacked the nurses with a "cutting implement," but each victim is said to be stable.
The suspect was taken into custody.
The incident remains under investigation.
Few other details were released.
