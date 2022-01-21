Connecticut official charged with murdering tenant in fatal shooting

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A public official in Connecticut is charged with murder after her tenant was found fatally shot inside his residence Thursday.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance at a Norwalk home owned by 61-year-old Ellen Wink, who is the city's deputy Republican registrar of voters and served as city clerk from 2009 to 2011.

Responding officers found 54-year-old Kurt Lametta, who lived in the home, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wink, who was at the home at the time, was taken into custody and later charged with murder.

She is being held on $1 million, police said.

The nature of the dispute and chain of events are unclear, but police confirmed that Lametta was a tenant and Wink was his landlord.

"I cannot comment on this situation, but it is always a tragedy when a life is lost," Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said. "This case will now go through the legal process. I applaud the Norwalk PD for their quick work in this case."

The investigation remains ongoing, but police believe it to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

