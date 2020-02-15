Arts & Entertainment

Elmo visits Eyewitness News all the way from Sesame Street, new show at Madison Square Garden

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Elmo from "Sesame Street" visited Eyewitness News! The muppet was on hand to invite viewers to see "Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!"

The show will be performed at the Hulu Theater At Madison Square Garden For 17 performances, running through Sunday, February 23rd.

"Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!" is an interactive stage production inspired by the iconic Emmy Award-winning television program.

Kids can see all their favorite characters like Elmo, including Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and many others.

Party guests will sing along to new and familiar songs, like "I Love Trash" and "C is for Cookie," with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster; dance to the beat with Elmo; explore a wintry wonderland when Abby Cadabby's magic goes awry; take flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his fabulous feathered friends; and discover new cultures in an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita.

Doesn't that sound like a party?!

Tickets are on sale now.

